LAST CALL! Got your Taste of West Seattle ticket?

Less than one week until your chance to support the West Seattle Helpline by enjoying a night of sampling local food and beverages at the Taste of West Seattle. It’s a perennial sellout, so the Helpline is circulating this reminder not to miss out:

The 14th annual Taste of West Seattle is next Thursday, May 23rd at the Hall at Fauntleroy (6:00 VIP admission, 6:30 general admission).

Enjoy food and drink from local restaurants, bakeries, breweries, wineries, and more – all while supporting the West Seattle Helpline’s homelessness prevention services!

Besides delicious bites and sips there will be live music, fun games, and an exciting raffle! Raffle prizes include two round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines, four one-way tickets on Southwest Airlines, $1000 gift certificate to Canlis, and a Sports package!

Tickets are still on sale but going fast!

GA: $95

VIP: $125 (only 15 VIP tickets left!)

Door: $120 (not guaranteed)

We can’t wait to see you there!