West Seattle, Washington

11 Saturday

80℉

HAPPENING NOW: After the selling and buying, the giving

May 11, 2019 4:00 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Community Garage Sale Day | West Seattle news

As we’ve mentioned, there are at least five ways to donate West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day leftovers this year – and we’ve stopped by three of them. Above, Bob and Russ are in the carport behind the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), where you can drop off donations for the Stop ‘n’ Shop Thrift Store until 6 pm. At 4712 44th SW, Northwest Center‘s truck will be there even later, until 6:30 pm.

And you have two options on 42nd SW until 5 pm – Holy Rosary‘s “Stuff the Truck” for St. Vincent de Paul:

And West Seattle Christian Church has a Goodwill truck plus WS Helpline on the SW corner of 42nd/Genesee:

Our list has full details including contact info for the new group West Seattle Cares that also was interested in certain items.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: After the selling and buying, the giving"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.