FOLLOWUP: Avalon/Genesee closure to extend through Monday

One update today from SDOT since the end-of-week update on the Avalon/35th project:

As you plan for your Monday morning commute, we wanted to send a brief update to let you know that the east side of the intersection of SW Avalon Way and SW Genesee St will remain closed through Monday evening, May 6. Extending the closure allows us to complete base paving of the intersection and SPU crews to complete the remaining emergency repairs on the water main before reopening the intersection to traffic.

The update we published last night, which includes SDOT responses to questions we asked after various problems were reported this past week, is here.