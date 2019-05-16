ELECTION 2019: Who’s filed, with 1 day to go

One more day for candidates to file for the August 6th primary. Here’s who’s filed so far for local offices, listed in order of when they filed:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Brendan Kolding

Lisa Herbold*

Phil Tavel

KING COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Joe McDermott*

Goodspaceguy

Michael Robert Neher

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6

Molly Mitchell

Leslie Harris*

Crystal Liston

See the full list of filings for offices around King County here. After filing ends tomorrow afternoon, KC Elections will draw for the order in which candidates will appear on the August 6th primary ballot.