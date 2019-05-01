ELECTION 2019: Jesse Greene leaving District 1 City Council race

After three months of campaigning, entrepreneur Jesse Greene announced tonight that he’s leaving the District 1 City Council race, and endorsing one of the remaining candidates, Phil Tavel:

As of May 1st, 2019, I have decided to suspend my campaign for Seattle City Council, District 1. While I am more grateful than I can effectively express to all of my volunteers, donors, and the countless voters I have had the pleasure to meet with; the current timing of some personal and business matters require my immediate attention. The positive dialog that our team has injected into this race would not have been possible without those that have been willing to sacrifice themselves to serve their community. Thank you.

A candidacy that is not able to place the voters first is not what I believe is best for Seattle and the residents in my district; therefore, I believe stepping down now, prior to the filing date, is best for the community as a whole. I will continue to serve as the Welcome Chair of the 34th Democrats to ensure everyone is welcome and knows that their voice is important. I will also continue to proudly serve on the State Advisory Council on Homelessness to do everything I can to make positive influence in this area. We can all make a huge impact on those not housed if we decide to depoliticize the epidemic and humanize those that are facing this hardship. Lastly, I commit to do everything that is in my power to ensure we have a continued vibrant economy in Seattle. Business and entrepreneurship are the key mechanisms of defeating classism within our community and they can be the great equalizer if everyone has an opportunity to let their hard work shine.

From the bottom of my heart, I am sincerely thankful for the experience in taking part in our representative republic. Everyone’s participation in a communal effort for civic responsibility leads to a place that ensures radical inclusion for us all. I encourage all to do what they can to make Seattle a beautiful place to live. Right now, I still firmly believe that we need a change in City Hall. For too long we have been complacent in allowing individuals to make policy without have real lived experience. Our system is broken and if you really want change, you need to have different people leading the way. While I appreciate the service of those that have dedicated themselves in the past, what we have right now is broken.

Seattle’s homeless issue is out of control, our spending & tax policy is out of control, and our drug dependency issue is out of control. Our citizens do not feel safe and do not feel like they have a voice. I agree with many, many people that now is the time for change. That is why I have decided to strongly endorse Phil Tavel for Seattle City Council, District 1.

While I know that this might come as a shock to some, this is something I believe is necessary. Now is not the time for egos or for hard feelings because Phil and I did not agree on everything in the race. Now is the time to say that we require someone with the compassion needed to humanize problems, who comes to the table with new solutions, and ensures that everyone has an opportunity to express their positions. Just because someone descents from your views, it does not mean their voice is not valid.

To me, Phil Tavel is our best opportunity to bring reason back into City Hall decision making. He has the business experience needed to make sound economic decisions and to be fiscally pragmatic with how money is spent. He cares about creating an environment that welcomes all but knows accountability and transparency in all aspects of government are essential. I encourage all of my supporters and those that want change to consider Phil as the best representative for our community.

Thank you to my wife, my children, my family, and all my friends for the sacrifices endured during this time. I am also moved by all those that have supported my candidacy and want them to know I will continue to fight for those most vulnerable in our community. Let’s ensure that compassionate hearts and clear heads are leading our beautiful city into the future.