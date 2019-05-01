EARLY HEADS-UP: Beach Drive CSO plant project planning

(King County photo)

From the “early alert” file – King County sent this alert. Not even at the meeting stage yet, but in case you like to be in the loop as early as possible:

King County Wastewater Treatment Division is in the planning stages of a project that could result in some construction along Beach Drive in about two years – 2021.

The goal of the project is to improve standby power for the Alki CSO Treatment Plant located at 3380 Beach Dr SW and the 63rd Ave Pump Station, located at 3535 Beach Drive SW. The Alki CSO Treatment Plant operates during heavy rainfall and the 63rd Ave Pump Station is designed to send wastewater flows to Alki. Having a reliable source of standby power will reduce the number of overflows of stormwater combined with wastewater from the pump station. We are still developing alternatives for the power source.

If you would like to stay informed as the project develops, please send your email address to caryn.sengupta@kingcounty.gov.