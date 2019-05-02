DEVELOPMENT: Admiral District mixed-use project gets OK

(Rendering from design packet by architect for project’s second Design Review Board meeting)
From today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin, a key approval is in for the mixed-use building planned at 2715 California SW, now described as a “4-story, 49-unit apartment building (44 units and 5 small efficiency units) with retail and office. Parking for 46 vehicles proposed.” We first reported on this plan 2 1/2 years ago; it went through Design Review in 2017, under the project name Admiral Station. The decision sets an appeal deadline for May 16th; this notice (PDF) explains how to file one.
