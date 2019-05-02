West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: Admiral District mixed-use project gets OK

May 2, 2019 9:58 am
(Rendering from design packet by architect for project’s second Design Review Board meeting)

From today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin, a key approval is in for the mixed-use building planned at 2715 California SW, now described as a “4-story, 49-unit apartment building (44 units and 5 small efficiency units) with retail and office. Parking for 46 vehicles proposed.” We first reported on this plan 2 1/2 years ago; it went through Design Review in 2017, under the project name Admiral Station. The decision sets an appeal deadline for May 16th; this notice (PDF) explains how to file one.

  • Quora May 2, 2019 (10:17 am)
    Sooooo, right down the street from the massive PCC apartment project, and right across from Hiawatha? I’m happy there will be underground parking, but one wonders, are all of these apartments going to be filled? What about the Springline apartments that are just a block south of the PCC project? That’s three big apartment complexes within two blocks of each other. Jeesh.

    • Jort May 2, 2019 (11:03 am)
      Hi Quora, just a reminder that this city’s politicians and citizens have deliberately forced all housing development to occur at this scale and in these specific locations precisely because they believe that the vast majority of residential land in the city should be preserved exclusively and entirely ONLY for single family zoning. If you don’t like tons of mega-developments in very small, concentrated areas, then you need to advocate for distributing housing growth through every block in the city.

