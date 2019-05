The namesake blossoms were on full display for day 1 of the Peony and Bamboo Festival at the Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge. Thanks to David Hutchinson for sharing photos, including the lion dance:

And the Tai Chi demonstration:

The festival continues on Sunday, 10 am-4 pm; the garden entrance is on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.