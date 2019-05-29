CONGRATULATIONS! AAUW scholarships for two college students from West Seattle

(AAUW photo: Kelli Youngs, Anna Nguyen)

Two students from our area will continue their college studies next school year with extra assistance from a local organization. Here’s the announcement:

The Seattle Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has awarded college scholarships of more than $5,000 each to two West Seattle students.

Kelli Youngs graduated from West Seattle High School in 2018 and will graduate from South Seattle College in June. She plans to major in Political Science/Pre-Law at Western Washington University.

Anna Nguyen will graduate from Chief Sealth International High School and South Seattle College in June. She will be attending UW-Seattle in the fall, studying public health and eventually pursuing a career in health administration.

The mission of AAUW is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.