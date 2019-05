Road-work season continues moving into high gear. At 35th/Dawson, SDOT is doing work that will get the intersection ready for signal installation later this year, and Seattle Parks says the work will block Camp Long‘s main entrance at 35th/Dawson starting this week, so you’ll need to enter from 34th/Brandon instead:

SDOT says the first phase of work at the intersection includes “curb ramps, drainage repairs, small asphalt repairs, and restriping the sidewalk.”