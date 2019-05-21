BIZNOTE: New tenant for ex-Vine & Spoon in West Seattle Junction?

Five months after an eviction order permanently shuttered Vine & Spoon in The Junction, the restaurant space at 4706 California SW appears to have a prospective new tenant on the way. A liquor-license application just appeared in online files (and on the window) under the name West Seattle Harvest, bearing names including Brian Clevenger, the acclaimed chef who runs Raccolto on the north end of The Junction (and three other restaurants around the city). A spokesperson for Chef Clevenger – a West Seattle resident – responded to our inquiry tonight by saying she had no info to share “about how/if Brian might be involved in a potential new venture.”