7 for your West Seattle Thursday!

L(Pelagic Cormorant, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE WRITERS: Group meets weekly, 11 am-1 pm at Uptown Espresso in The Junction; =Paul says they welcome new members/drop-ins. (California/Edmunds/Erskine)

BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: Monthly gathering, 1-2:30 pm at the café on the second floor of the Senior Center of West Seattle – details in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

AN AFTERNOON OF DANCING: 2-5 pm Senior Prom and buffet at Brookdale West Seattle. If you haven’t already RSVP’d, call to see if there’s room – info’s in our calendar listing. (4611 35th SW)

THE WHALE TRAIL: The Legislature has adjourned – what action did they take to help orcas, and what happens next? That’s part of what you’ll find out at The Whale Trail‘s gathering tonight, 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). You’ll also hear from orca researcher Mark Sears, who gets to see the southern residents up close when they visit. Ticket info here. (5612 California SW)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC. Missed one of the recent community-meeting Q&As with Port o Seattle/Northwest Seaport Alliance reps about the Terminal 5 project? Tonight at the ACC meeting, you get another chance. Also on the agenda: The future Alki Elementary rebuild adjacent to Alki Community Center. All welcome. (6115 SW Hinds)

THREE BANDS: Doors at 7, music at 8 at The Skylark – Wild Wild Mexico, Dusty, Fluung. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

BRASSY! Super Krewe performs at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

EVEN MORE … on our complete calendar!