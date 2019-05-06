6 special events for your West Seattle Wednesday

After all the rainbow photos – one glorious sunset photo remains from last night – thanks to Lynn Hall for sending it. And now we look ahead to six special events today/tonight:

PUGET SOUND LOCAL YARN SHOP TOUR: Seattle Yarn is part of this weeklong tour, starting today, with guest trunk shows! Open until 8 pm. (5633 California SW)

WEDNESDAY GROUP RUN, SPECIAL EDITION: 6:15 pm group run at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) has two special features – a chance to register for the upcoming Loop the ‘Lupe (signing up tonight gets you an on-the-spot in-store discount on WSR purchases), and a post-run social. Details in our calendar listing. (2743 California SW)

INCLUSION MATTERS: Special event with Dr. Ilene Schwartz at Lafayette Elementary, 7-9 pm, all welcome:

Please join us as we welcome Dr. Ilene Schwartz to Lafayette Elementary to speak about why inclusion matters within schools and in our community. She will cover topics such as how to talk to your child about disability and the benefits of inclusion followed by Q&A. This event is geared toward families with children of all abilities. Dr. Schwartz is the director of the Haring Center for Inclusive Education on the UW campus, an interdisciplinary, research and training center focused on improving outcomes for children of all abilities.

Free but RSVP appreciated. (2645 California SW)

WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: As previewed here last night, Erica Bauermeister and ​Alan Chong Lau are the featured writers in the second-to-last-ever WordsWest Literary Series event (last in its longtime format), tonight at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No admission charge, all welcome. (5612 California SW)

D-1 + T-5: Two Seattle City Council District 1 (West Seattle and South Park) candidates, plus a Terminal 5 update from the Port of Seattle, are on the agenda for the Delridge Neighborhoods District Council meeting tonight at Neighborhood House High Point. All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

500TH TRIVIA NIGHT: 8:30 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria, you are invited to a special edition of weekly trivia hosted by Phil Tavel – his 500th Talarico’s trivia night. Details in our calendar listing. (4718 California SW)

