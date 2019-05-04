4 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Western Tanager, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Something of a quiet day/night on the calendar but a few things of note:

FRANKIE & JO’S OPENS: “Soft open” noon-11 pm today for the vegan-ice-cream pop-up on Alki. (2758 Alki SW)

OPEN MIC NIGHTS: Two tonight, starting with 7 pm signups at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), or with 7:30 pm signups at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: West Seattle’s longest-running trivia night is Wednesdays at Talarico’s Pizza, 8:30 pm. Info in our calendar listing. (4718 California SW)

BIG TOOTH: Soulful sounds at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LOOK AHEAD … on our complete calendar.