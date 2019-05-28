BIZNOTE: Frankie and Jo’s about to open vegan ice-cream ‘pop-up’ on Alki

Cool treats are a hot commodity in summertime, and this summer you’ll have another option on Alki. The plant-based (aka vegan) ice-cream purveyors Frankie & Jo’s are opening a “pop-up” shop in the ex-Sushi Samurai spot at 2758 Alki SW, starting with a soft-open day tomorrow (and official grand opening Thursday). From the announcement:

This pop-up shop is reminiscent of their other scoop shops with a few exceptions: tons of purchasable plant life provided by friends at Glasswing Greenhouse and an exciting photo booth provided by Hello There You that includes an incredible custom backdrop installation built by DISCO NAP. They will also have their pint cooler filled to the brim for neighborhood passersby that want to pop colorful pints into their f&j *hello sunshine* reusable cooler bags and stroll over to the beach for summer picnics.

And don’t fret! The shop will have all of their everyday flavors: brown sugar vanilla, chocolate date, salty caramel ash, gingered golden milk, mint brownie, beet rose sorbet, chocolate tahini supercookie, date shake, california cabin, as well as their three aggressively seasonal monthly flavors. They will continue to make their gluten-free maple vanilla waffle cones in house, and have activated charcoal caramel sauce, Moon Goo, and their vegan chocolate sauce, Dark Cocoa, to top the scoops.