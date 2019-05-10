10 for your West Seattle Saturday

(Barred Owl, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Staying close to your nest for the holiday weekend? Here are some options:

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at 8 am at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) to get your holiday weekend off to a running start. (2743 California SW)

TAI CHI AT THE BEACH: 9 am by Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, join Caylen Storm for weekly Tai Chi. No fee; donations welcome. All ages/abilities. (2701 Alki SW)

MEMORIAL DAY POPPIES: 9 am-3 pm at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), American Legion Post 160 and Auxiliary Unit 160 distribute Memorial Day poppies. Donations go to help local veterans. (4201 SW Morgan)

WEST SEATTLE LINUX USERS GROUP: All with Linux interest are welcome at the every-other-week meeting, 9 am at Fauntleroy YMCA. More info here. (9140 California SW)

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am, bring the little one(s) up to 12 months to High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

COLMAN POOL: Third preseason weekend for West Seattle’s outdoor saltwater public pool, on the beach at Lincoln Park. Noon-7 pm; see the session-specific schedule here. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TEEN ARTS & OPPORTUNITIES FAIR: 4:30-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, by teens, for teens, with workshops, performances. Full details here. Free! (4408 Delridge Way SW)

ROB KNEISLER: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

WEST END GIRLS: Drag extravaganza at The Skylark, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, tickets here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

PREMIERE! 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, “The Grindylow tour documentary film premiere with Mad Cap Pusher, Black Cheer performing.” $7. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

