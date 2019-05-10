10 for your West Seattle Saturday, with sun pillars!

(Saturday morning photo by Carolyn Newman)

Welcome to May’s first Saturday – with a sun pillar to start it, following a similar sighting at sunset last night (photo below)! Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TROOP 284 RUMMAGE SALE: The troop’s annual garage/bake sale has already started and it’s on until 4 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church. (3050 California SW)

WESTSIDE SCHOOL GARAGE SALE: You can also shop a big sale at Westside School (WSB sponsor), too – the Parent Association’s 2nd annual multifamily sale, 9 am-2 pm. Not at the school – it’s at the former Apostolic Church just to the south. (3210 SW 106th)

BASEBALL: West Seattle High School‘s next game in the Metro League playoffs is at 10 am at Steve Cox Memorial Field in White Center, vs Eastside Catholic. (1321 SW 102nd)

STUDENT-GROWN PLANTS: The South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center is open, 10 am-3 pm. North end of campus. (6000 16th SW)

NEIGHBOR DAY: Celebrate your neighbors today – one opportunity is by dropping in at the High Point Library for this free event with the West Seattle Timebank, 1-4 pm.(3411 SW Raymond)

DENNY-SEALTH MUSIC NIGHT OUT: Enjoy a night out and support the music programs at Denny International Middle School and Chief Sealth International High School. 5:30 pm at Fauntleroy UCC. Ticket info and other details here. (9140 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: “A Concerned Citizen” is this month’s movie. 6:30 pm doors open, 7 pm screening at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

CABIN FEVER NORTHWEST: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall:

We’re delighted to welcome back this wonderful ensemble, featuring vibrant original songs performed with rich vocals and masterful instrumentation, guaranteed to appeal to fans of folk, bluegrass, Americana, country, pop, and gospel. What began as an adventure by two best friends, Cabin Fever NW has grown into a powerful performing quintet including Dianne Bochsler (vocals, rhythm guitar) and Tara Caldwell (vocals, claw hammer banjo) of Bellingham; Ed Johnson (vocals, lead guitar) of Menlo Park, CA; Cary Black (vocals, bass fiddle) of Sebastopol, CA; and Paul Elliott (fiddle) of Seattle.

For a reservation, please e-mail kenyonhall@earthlink.net. (7904 35th SW)

‘OFFICE HOUR’: First weekend of ArtsWest‘s new play, 7:30 pm curtain. Check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

GARAGE ROCK: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern: “Garage-rock superstars” The Hard Rocks, The Tom Price Desert Classic, Insect Man, 25-Cent Ride. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

(Friday night photo by Jim Borrow)

MUCH MORE … on our calendar!