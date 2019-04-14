YOU’RE INVITED! Art reception featuring Chief Sealth IHS IB students’ work

Years in the making – and ready to share with the world! Student artists are hoping you’ll come see their work Tuesday night. From Chief Sealth International High School‘s International Baccalaureate program coordinator Allison Hays:

The community is invited to attend the 4th Annual Chief Sealth International High School IB Art show on April 16th, 6:30 – 8:00 pm, in the Library. Light refreshments will be provided. This public reception is for families, friends, and anyone interested to see, learn, and celebrate the IB Visual Arts Program. The senior artists will be presenting their portfolio of work which they have been building over the last two years. The junior artists will be presenting a sneak peek at their developing work.