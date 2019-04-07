West Seattle weekend scene: 27th annual cleanup with Fairmount Ravine neighbors and friends

About two hours into Saturday morning’s 27th annual Fairmount Ravine cleanup, we stopped by the main site beneath the bridge to see how things were going. Down by the roadside, a pile of filled bags; up under the bridge, neighbors and friends still hard at work.

Joining the volunteers this year, our photographer discovered with that zoom view (we’re admittedly not much for climbing), City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. The SPD Community Police Team was represented too. But the heart of the cleanup crew is comprised of the nearby residents who have over the past quarter-century-plus pulled tons of debris and trash out of the area along the road used by drivers, runners, and riders to get between Admiral and east Alki.

P.S. If you’re thinking about a neighborhood cleanup, the city’s Spring Clean program offers support – info’s here.