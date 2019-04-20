West Seattle Easter weekend scenes: Egg hunters’ Hiawatha happiness

(WSB photos)

Well-dressed egg hunters were in view at Hiawatha Community Center this morning, one of many Seattle Parks-run centers around the city that welcomed local kids on this semi-sunny Saturday. Bunny ears were a popular accessory:

The littlest egg hunters got a bit of grown-up help:

This annual tradition involves a lot of planning and preparation by center volunteers and staffers – then suddenly it’s time to gather by age group, and the biggest final task is to get the excited attendees to wait for “go”!

(Added) Minutes after we published this, we received two photos from the Austins:

They write, “It was crazy! The high school helpers work awesome, as well as everyone else who volunteered to make this day a success. My kindergartner was very happy.”

Kids ready for a second round of egg hunting have their choice of several local churches having them tomorrow before or after holiday services – check our list for locations!