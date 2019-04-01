VIDEO: Steve Earle in-store show at Easy Street Records

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen
Reporting for West Seattle Blog
Singer-songwriter Steve Earle played to a packed house at Easy Street Records in the Alaska Junction on Monday night, sharing songs from his new album Guy, a tribute to the late folk-country icon Guy Clark.
Earle’s solo performance, rescheduled from March 7 because of a bad case of the flu, drew a big and appreciative crowd that sang along to songs like “L.A. Freeway” and “Desperados Waiting for a Train,” and listened intently as Earle told stories of his close relationship with Clark, who helped Earle get his start as a recording artist in Nashville in the mid-1970s.
After the show, Earle headed upstairs to sign albums and meet fans of all ages:
Here is a batch of video clips from the in-store performance:
P.S. Thanks to Dixon Hamby for this photo:
Coming up at Easy Street Records: Sun Breaks on Saturday (April 6), Lostboycrow on April 9 and SYML on April 16.
| 0 COMMENTS