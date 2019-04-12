West Seattle, Washington

12 Friday

46℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Spring-break finale Friday

April 12, 2019 6:46 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:46 AM: Good morning! On this last weekday of spring break for many local students, we start with reminders:

TUNNEL CLOSURE TONIGHT: 11 pm tonight to 8 am Saturday morning, the SB Highway 99 tunnel will be closed.

STADIUM ZONE: Mariners are back home starting tonight, 7:10 pm vs. the Astros.

NEXT WEEK: SDOT‘s Avalon/35th/Alaska project starts next week, with work proceeding zone by zone over the next year-plus, starting in the Avalon/Yancy vicinity. We went to SDOT HQ downtown on Thursday for an in-depth preview and we’ll publish that story today.

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Spring-break finale Friday"

  • Seriously? April 12, 2019 (7:26 am)
    Reply

    Since Metro didn’t send an alert . . .the 55 due to leave Admiral at 7:08 was a no-show.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.