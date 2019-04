4:17 PM: Haven’t yet heard which side it’s on but a car-fire response might make traffic tricky on 35th SW near Trenton for a while. Seattle Fire and Police are both headed that way.

4:28 PM: Photo added. 35th SW is shut down between Cloverdale and Trenton right now. No injuries.

5:04 PM: SFD has closed the call. We’ll be checking in a few minutes to see if the street has reopened.