SCHOOLS: Letter sent to families regarding response to ‘concerning comment’

Thanks to the Chief Sealth International High School/Denny International Middle School parents who forwarded this letter sent to families this afternoon by the schools’ principals:

We want to share information regarding a situation that occurred yesterday, how it was handled, and to assure you that we are always doing everything we can to support our scholars.

Yesterday afternoon, one Sealth scholar made a concerning comment to another Sealth scholar about violence at school. It was reported to Sealth administrators, who took immediate steps to investigate and respond. The Sealth team followed the appropriate steps with both Seattle Public Schools Safety and Security and the Seattle Police Department. The comment was deemed to be “low-level” and not a credible threat. Student safety is always our top priority and in Seattle Public Schools, no threat is too small to immediately respond to. Sealth administrators did that and are continuing to coordinate with the family, with Denny Administrators, and with SPS Safety and Security in alignment with the district’s procedures and policies.

Additionally, social media has played a large role in partial information being widely shared amongst our scholars about this incident. Unfortunately, that has caused some unnecessary stress in some kids. In order to try to help with, we shared information at both schools this morning and communicated that everything has been responded to thoroughly and everything is safe at school.

We would also like to recognize and thank all of the many scholars and families who immediately sent the related social media post to administrators to make sure we were aware. Sharing information quickly can help to ensure students’ safety and also dispel any inaccurate or partial information.

Please be assured that the safety and security of our scholars will always be our top priority. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.