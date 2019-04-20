HAPPENING NOW: Carnival at Canna

On the calendar date that’s become an unofficial holiday for cannabis aficionados, an adults-only carnival is happening until 6 pm outside Canna West Culture Shop, sibling store to Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor). Performances and games are happening outside the store.

Treats too – free Husky Deli ice cream, cookie dough and chocolate when we stopped by. Even some magic, with Canna West Seattle’s own Erik Backes:

No admission but you do have to be at least 21. Canna West Culture Shop is at 5435 California SW, right across the street from Canna (which is having sales for the occasion, too).