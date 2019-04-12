Get a garden! P-Patch spaces open in West Seattle (and elsewhere)

If you’d like to garden but don’t have the right spot to do it … good news! The city says spaces are available in multiple P-Patches, including two in West Seattle. Here’s the announcement:

Would you like to have a plot in one of Seattle’s fabulous P-Patch community gardens? Do you want to grow fresh organic produce for yourself and your family? Would you like to learn great gardening techniques from your gardening neighbors? If so, we have P-Patch plots available for a small fee in these select neighborhoods and gardens: West and South Seattle (West Seattle): Longfellow Creek P-Patch (25th Ave SW and SW Thistle)

NewHolly: NewHolly 29 P-Patch, 29th Ave S & S Brighton St

NewHolly: NewHolly Youth & Family P-Patch (32nd Ave S & S Brighton St)

High Point: MacArthur Park, 2726 MacArthur Lane North Seattle Jackson Park: Jackson Park P-Patch (13048 10th Ave NE)

Haller Lake: Haller Lake P-Patch, 13045 1st Ave NE

Pinehurst: Pinehurst P-Patch, 11525 12th Ave NE

Maple Leaf: Maple Leaf P-Patch, 5th Ave NE & NE 103rd To get on the Interest List for one of these gardens (or any garden), sign up here or call 206.684.0264 and press 1.

(We’ve included the ones outside West Seattle just in case you work or otherwise spend a lot of time in any of those areas – or have a friend/relative/co-worker who might be interested.)