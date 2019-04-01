Ex-Avalon Substation’s long-planned demolition to start next week



(WSB file photo, 2016)

Two and a half years ago, we reported on neighbors’ concerns regarding plans for Seattle City Light‘s ex-Avalon Substation site at 3243 SW Genesee. At that time, SCL said it would likely be demolished before the end of 2016, with contamination cleanup to follow. Nothing has happened on the site except for a series of permit extensions for nearby Pecos Pit (WSB sponsor) to use it for parking. But today, City Light has announced that the demolition will happen next week. Here’s the full notice we just received:

Seattle City Light is planning clean up activities at the former Avalon Substation at 3243 SW Genesee Street beginning Monday, April 8, 2019. The work includes demolishing the existing concrete substation and the removal of trees and shrubs.

The work will take place in two phases:

PHASE 1: April 8 – Mid June 2019

Demolition of the existing concrete substation building.

Removal of trees/brushes adjacent to the building.

There will be noise, and disruptions to local traffic, parking, and sidewalks adjacent to the site.

Work will take place Mondays – Fridays between 7 am-5 pm.

PHASE 2: Contaminated soil removal will occur later in 2019 – you will receive notification

For further information, please contact Senior Project Manager, Molly Rathe, at (206) 684-3351 or Molly.Rathe@seattle.gov.