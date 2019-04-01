BIZNOTE: West Seattle Runner’s three-day 9th-anniversary party

Just three months ago, we photographed Lori McConnell and Tim McConnell of West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) the night of their annual Christmas Lights Run, and now they’re celebrating again – this time, in honor of their shop’s 9th anniversary. They have three days/nights of festivities planned Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (April 5, 6, 7), and they’re hoping you’ll RSVP for night 1, so in case you haven’t already seen all this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, we’re previewing it here. On Friday, they’re starting with a special group run at 6:15 pm, and then you’re invited to join them at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW; WSB sponsor) for dinner/drinks – if you’re interested in that, please RSVP to lori@westseattlerunner.com so they can reserve enough space! The celebrating continues Saturday (info here) and Sunday (info here).
