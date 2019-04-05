ADOPT A RAINBOW: West Seattle Junction Association’s first-ever Pride plan

For the first time, the West Seattle Junction Association plans to line the heart of The Junction with rainbow flags for Pride. And it’s offering “adoption” of rainbow flags as a fundraiser, as WSJA has done with the annual flower baskets. Here’s the announcement:

Show your pride by adopting a rainbow flag to fly Pride weekend. Support love for all by adopting a 3′ x 5′ rainbow flag for Pride! For the first time in Junction history we’ll be proudly flying 60 rainbow flags all along California Ave! Be one of the 60 people who will be showing your love.

The cost to adopt a 3 ft x 5 ft flag is $85. You may adopt more than one flag; there are 60 available flags.

Your adoption fee includes a commemorative 8 inch x 6 inch rainbow flag (or keep the full 3 ft x 5 ft flag) with a desk stand. Your commemorative flag will include your name and message. Each commemorative flag will be affixed to the pole of your large 3 ft x 5 ft flag that will line California Ave. ﻿