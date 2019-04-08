8 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Black-capped Chickadee with quince, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared in the WSB Flickr group)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SEATTLE READS ‘THE BEST WE COULD DO’: Thi Bui‘s book is the official Seattle Reads title this year. Talk about it at noon at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

OZOBOTS: LibraryLab starts at 2 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library – all-ages drop-in! (2306 42nd SW)

DANCE TIME WITH LAUREN PETRIE: 6 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, keyboard musician Lauren Petrie plays for your dancing pleasure. (4217 SW Oregon)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, with Sound Transit light rail on the agenda – including a discussion of the property-acquisition process. (4217 SW Oregon)

SMALL BUSINESS & COMMUNITY FORUM WITH COUNCIL CANDIDATE: 6-7:30 pm at Flying Apron, with City Council District 1 candidate Jesse Greene:

Join small business leaders from the West Seattle, Morgan, and Admiral Junction Business Associations for a forum with Jesse Greene! Jesse, owner of Uncle Woody’s Popcorn in South Park, is a candidate for Seattle City Council here in District 1. Jesse will address Seattle’s most pressing issues, from homelessness and affordability to the feature of neighborhood businesses, as well as share his inspiring personal story. Bring your questions and passion for West Seattle’s future! Hosted by Angela Cough of Flying Apron Bakery.

(4709 California SW)

JIM PAGE: 7-9 pm, singer-songwriter Jim Page performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘INTO THE WOODS’ AT WSHS: With a 7:30 pm curtain time, the second and final week begins for the West Seattle High School Drama Club production of “Into the Woods.” Our calendar listing includes ticket info. (3000 California SW)

THE LOOSE HEELS & FRIENDS: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, “danceable country classics.” No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

