6 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Horned Grebe, photographed by Mark Wangerin as these birds get ready to head to Alaska)

Here are highlights of what's happening in the hours ahead:

POP-UP NEIGHBORHOOD STREET FUND VOTING: Don’t want to vote online? Here’s another option. Look for SDOT at Roxbury Safeway 3-6 pm today. Here’s more on the NSF vote and other ways to be part of it. (9620 28th SW)

LEARN HOW TO ‘STOP THE BLEED’: 6 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, important preparedness info – free! But you need to RSVP. Still room as of right now. (2306 42nd SW)

DOWNSIZED BICYCLE MASTER PLAN: SDOT is downsizing its list of projects from the Bicycle Master Plan to be implemented over the next few years, and invites you to come talk about it, as previewed here Tuesday. 6 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, with presentation at 6:15, “café-style conversation” to follow. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, HPAC’s monthly meeting focuses on options for a new barrier/fence to keep vehicles off Riverview Playfield. Also planned, a preview of next month’s vote on merging Riverview and South Delridge into HPAC. (1116 SW Holden)

OPEN MICS: At Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW) with signups at 7; at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) with signups at 7:30.

THE BILLY JOE SHOW: You know him, you love him, he rocks! 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

