1 month until the 7th annual West Seattle Bee Festival!

(2017 photo courtesy West Seattle Bee Festival)

It’s your chance to “bee” in a parade,among other things – the 7th annual West Seattle Bee Festival is now exactly one month away. 10 am-2 pm on Saturday, May 18th, you are invited to the West Seattle Bee Garden on the north end of High Point Commons Park and vicinity for fun including music, kids’ activities, an Urban Survival Skills Fair, and the aforementioned parade (11:30 am, costumes welcome, everybody follows the Big Bee around the park). See more here and set your calendar to “bee” there.