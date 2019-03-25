TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:58 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported so far in/from West Seattle.

TRANSIT ALERT: Metro says the 6:31 am Route 57 is running “more than 30 minutes” late.

SERVICE CHANGE: This is the first weekday since Metro’s service change Saturday; the most notable system change is the end of buses using the Transit Tunnel downtown. There are a few changes on West Seattle routes – here’s the full service-change overview, route by route.

BACK TO 3 BOATS: Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is back to 3 boats as of today.