TONIGHT: Who’s calling? Might be your 34th District legislators

Along with what’s on our highlight list published earlier today, one more event we should mention, because it might be coming to you instead of the other way around: At 6 pm, 34th District legislators Reps. Eileen Cody and Joe Fitzgibbon and Sen. Joe Nguyen are holding a telephone town hall. According to the announcement, “Calls will go out to thousands of households (landlines) throughout the district. Residents will be able to listen live and ask their lawmakers questions.” Even if you don’t get the call, you should be able to listen by going here – where you should find archived audio later.