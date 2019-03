(Image from community grant application)

One more quick reminder from the Friends of Delridge Triangle:

Tomorrow! – Help Design the Delridge Triangle

We look forward to welcoming our community members tomorrow, Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden). to share ideas how to redesign the Delridge Triangle at 9200 Delridge & SW Barton.

Doors will open at 9:45 a.m. Snacks, professional child care with guided activities, as well as interpreters will be provided.

Survey Time! Please take a few moments to take a survey about the Triangle here.