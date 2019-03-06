Remembering Patricia North Stamets, 1925-2019

The family of Patricia North Stamets will say goodbye to her tomorrow and is sharing this remembrance with the community today:

Patricia North Stamets passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at the age of 93. Patty brought joy and happiness to all the lives she touched.

West Seattle resident Patricia (Patty) North Stamets was born August 13, 1925, in Seattle, Washington to Dr. Charles Quay North and Charlotte Davis North. She grew up in West Seattle with her 5 siblings. Patty attended West Seattle High School. She attended the University of Washington for 3 years, majoring in English Literature, until she married William Kerr Stamets of Pittsburgh, PA.

Patty and Bill were blessed with five children, settling in Bellevue, WA, for a year before moving to Columbiana, Ohio, where Bill worked as an engineer and founded Northeast Ohio Machine Builders. They raised their family in Ohio for over 22 years.

Once her children were grown, Patty returned to the Seattle area settling in Normandy Park. She had a successful real estate career in sales for John L. Scott Real Estate in Residential Properties for the next 25 years in the Burien office. Patty retired in 1995.

Upon retirement, she moved to Winthrop, WA, to become the Resident Manager for the Methow Valley Ranch Ministries, a nonprofit Christian Retreat Center. In 2014, Patty moved back to the West Seattle home of her childhood.

Patty was an avid gardener, DIY crafter, active in women’s Christian groups, and grandmother to 4 grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Patty leaves behind her children – daughter Lilly of Mill Valley, CA; Bill of Chicago. IL; and twins North of Sausalito, CA, and Paul of Shelton, WA. Her son John Stamets of Seattle predeceased her in 2014.

Patty will be buried tomorrow (March 7th) in the morning. A private celebration of her life will follow.