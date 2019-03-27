Options for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights of what’s happening (and not happening) in the hours ahead:

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY CLOSURE: Reminder – all SPL facilities are closed today.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 1942’s “This Gun for Hire” is today’s movie. $1 members, $2 nonmembers, free popcorn. (4217 SW Oregon)

FREE TAX HELP: 5-9 pm, drop-in tax help at the West Seattle Food Bank – eligibility explained here. (35th SW & SW Morgan)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, crime and safety are hot topics tonight for HPAC. More agenda details here. (1116 SW Holden)

PARENT EDUCATION NIGHT: 7 pm at West Seattle High School, parents from around the community are welcome to come learn about “Teens, Tech, and Sexuality” with expert advice. Details in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, from rock to rockabilly! No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING? Get the answers by browsing our complete calendar!