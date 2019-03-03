Madison MS student serves as State House page

Another local student served as a legislative page in Olympia this week. The photo and announcement arrivd in the WSB inbox:

Lachlan Swanson, a student at Madison Middle School, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-West Seattle), Lachlan is the son of Emily and Keith Swanson of Seattle. Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.

Find out more about the House Page Program by going here.