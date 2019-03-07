Habitats LLC: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome Habitats LLC as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s what they would like you to know about what they do:

We are a small team of enthusiastic horticulturalists that offer solutions and personalized garden services ranging from fine garden maintenance to design and installation. Habitats is proud to be based out of West Seattle.

As your landscape undergoes seasonal changes, Habitats ensures that the aesthetic value, health, and functionality lasts through every month of the year.

We believe that skilled and attentive care is the key to bringing out the best in your ever-evolving residential garden. We specialize in meeting your garden’s changing design and maintenance needs, so the balance and beauty of your natural spaces remain consistent throughout the year. As we make these small renovations to the design and function of your garden, Habitats also provides all weeding, pruning, mulching, and other aspects of care needed through the changing seasons. We offer multiple programs to fit specifically with your garden’s needs.

Habitats’ design philosophy is centered on the creation of sustainable, low-maintenance landscapes that will captivate your interest all year long. We can meet with you on an hourly basis to discuss your garden and landscape needs. The focus of Habitats‘ Design/Build service is on residential landscape projects. We partner with reliable contractors for project installation when needed.

At Habitats LLC, we are dedicated to our clients and all of their landscape needs. Please visit our website to learn more and to schedule a consultation.

