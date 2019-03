From Washington State Ferries:

The Chelan returns to the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route on Monday, putting three boats back to the run to start the week. We appreciate your patience during this past week while the route was on a two-boat schedule due to unplanned vessel maintenance. Starting on Monday, the vessels will be in the following order: Chelan #1, Sealth #2 and Cathlamet #3.