ELECTION 2019: First District 1 City Council candidates’ forum announced

So far five people have registered campaigns for the District 1 (West Seattle/South Park) Seattle City Council seat in the August primary, and we’ve received the first announcement of a candidates’ forum at which you can see them side by side. SpeakOutSeattle says it’s presenting the forum 7-8:30 pm Thursday, March 21st, at American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska):

SpeakOutSeattle (SOS) is holding its first forum to hear from the candidates for Seattle District Council Position 1 for candidates to answer questions relating to public safety, homelessness and addiction/mental illness issues facing Seattle. The event will be moderated by an independent moderator, Juan Cotto, and the candidates will stay after the event to talk to constituents and accept donations and/or vouchers. Refreshments will be served for free. We hope to have a good turnout. This is a great opportunity to ask questions of candidates and see who is most responsive to the needs of our community.

Organizers say all five candidates who have registered campaigns so far have accepted the invitation:

Jesse Greene

Lisa Herbold

Brenda Kolding

Phil Tavel

Isaiah Willoughby

The formal filing period is in May, so the primary field won’t be finalized until then.