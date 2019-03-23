Celebration of Life planned April 6th for ‘Ed’ Stuhlman, 1961-2019

Family and friends will gather April 6th to celebrate the life of Edgar “Ed” Stuhlman. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Edgar ‘Ed’ Stuhlman passed away this past Sunday, March 17th, at the age of 57. He went into cardiac arrest and suffered a head injury, and after a three-week long battle, he passed away with family by his side. Ed was a loving and wise family man who enjoyed watching hockey and spending time with his family.

A Seattle area native, Ed grew up in Burien and graduated from Highline High School in 1980. Ed lived in West Seattle and was the Store Manager of the Advanced Auto Parts in the Alaska Junction. He greatly enjoyed helping his customers and took great pride in his work.

Anyone who interacted with him would attest to his caring, genuine, and loving nature. He deeply cared about family and friends. He loved taking friends and family out to dinner, cracking jokes over appetizers, or going to see a movie. He loved music and had an irreplaceable sense of humor. For many years he was a Seattle Thunderbirds season ticket holder and loved enjoying a beer and watching the game. From watching in person to watching on TV, or even playing hockey video games, he loved the sport in any form.

He is survived by his loving family: his mother, Carole Stuhlman, sisters Lynn Schmuck, Lori Stuhlman, and Julie Stuhlman, brother-in-law John Schmuck, and his step-daughter Chelsea Cole. Along with nieces and nephews Nikki and Jorge Contreras, Robert and Carissa Schmuck, Kevin Schmuck, Kylee Schmuck, Brittany Nelson and Brandon Carnahan, and Brianna Nelson. Also, by grand nieces and nephews Ara and Eli Contreras and August Schmuck. He also had a large group of loving family in Canada, as well as his Olsgaard family, whom he loved immensely. His father, Edgar Stuhlman, and wife Spring Stuhlman preceded him in death.

A celebration of life will be held at Seahurst Park in Burien on April 6th at Coral shelter from 1-3pm with remembrances at 2 pm. The family is raising money for medical and funeral expenses, and if you feel so inclined, you can donate to that fund here or consider a donation to the American Heart Association in his honor.