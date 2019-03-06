6 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Common Goldeneye, photographed in February by Mark Wangerin)

In the hours ahead:

NURSING INFORMATION SESSION: 11 am-1 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Cascade Hall room 202,

South Seattle College’s Nursing department will be holding information sessions for the Nursing Assistant Certified (NA-C) and Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) programs. The Nursing Assistant Certified (NA-C) information session runs from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) information session from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Meet with nursing department staff and faculty, learn more about the application process and discover funding resources for college!

(6000 16th SW)

CRANE-CARRYING SHIP TO SAIL PAST: The Zhen Hua 31, carrying four big new cranes for the Port of Tacoma as previewed Monday, is currently passing Port Townsend. We’ll post an update when it’s approaching.

WESTWOOD-ROXHILL-ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY COALITION: 6:15 pm at Southwest Library, first meeting of the year! (9010 35th SW)

FLY-TYING COMPETITION/CELEBRATION: Free event at Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor), 7 pm, but you need to pre-register for this celebration of EWA’s fly-tying class series: “We will present a handful of materials in which each participant will have a set amount of time to construct a fly for any species they desire. … For this event, we will be throwing a bunch of random materials on the table and you will have to do your best to piece together an unbeatable fly! It can be for any species, and use any combination of the provided materials. It will take some creativity, but will be nothing but fun in the process. Prize – gift card to the winner, and discounted fly-tying material for everyone who shows up!” (4502 42nd SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library, for kids of all ages. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

MARDI GRAS PARTY: 8 pm, live music at Parliament Tavern with Super Krewe. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

