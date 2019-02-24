West Seattle, Washington

25 Monday

40℉

West Seattle wildlife sighting: Coyote in Upper Alki

February 24, 2019 2:44 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Coyotes | West Seattle news | Wildlife

Thanks to the texter who shared that photo of a Saturday morning coyote sighting in Upper Alki. After a long time without sighting reports, we’ve had an uptick lately – including one featured in our second gallery of photos taken during the recent snow. We feature them not as warnings but as FYIs, opportunities to remind people that they live among us. This infosheet from state Fish and Wildlife includes helpful info such as how to scare them away if you see one (which is considered to be the best way to react, so they maintain their wariness and keep their distance).

4 Replies to "West Seattle wildlife sighting: Coyote in Upper Alki"

  • Mike February 24, 2019 (3:05 pm)
    What exactly is upper Alki?  I’ve never understood that.  Is it the hillside between Admiral and Alki Ave?

  • Jeff B. February 24, 2019 (3:07 pm)
    Great news! Hopefully the population is bouncing back.

  • JayDee February 24, 2019 (4:41 pm)
    I think Upper Alki evolved as a marketing slogan. You used to see stickers with “AL” and in small script:”Upper Alki” on them which (since I  live on the hill) I think means lower Genesee Hill (west of 54th?).  I think it was supposed to seperate those on the “hill” from the rowdier renters on the flats. While I don’t endorse that separation it does make parking during summer events in Alki easier. And sometimes I hear the coyotes when I am going to work.

  • James Clark February 24, 2019 (4:50 pm)
    Looks well fed

