West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

37℉

VIDEO: City briefing, with updates including request for you to help clear sidewalks near schools

February 13, 2019 12:28 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | West Seattle weather

That’s Gatewood Elementary – closest one to us, so we photographed it after hearing city leaders implore community members to get out and help clear sidewalks outside schools around the city, in hopes that will help them safely reopen tomorrow, along with other steps that are being taken. Get out right now with a shovel and do what you can, Mayor Durkan urged – along non-school streets, too, since, she noted, it’ll be easier to clear now than after the expected “hard freeze” tonight.

Other toplines from the daily briefing (starts at 13:53 in the clip below, which we’ll replace with cleaner clip when it’s ready):

Seattle Public Utilities general manager Mami Hara reiterated the info from earlier about catching up on Monday/Tuesday solid-waste customers today, one-day delay for others as the week continues, free transfer-station visits for those who’ve gone more than a week since pickups, and hopes of being back on schedule next week. She also reaffirmed that they’re trying to collect recycling in WS (and North Seattle) neighborhoods where it was missed on Monday of last week.

Seattle City Light general manager Debra Smith said that they have about 300 “jobs that are open” – cables/wires to check on, not outage-related, and that most are “communications” cables/wires (“but do assume those wires are live and dangerous” until assessed by SCL). She also said the outage map is lagging again, and their vendor is working on that.

SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe said that his crews are out treating streets again to prevent the feared freezeover, as well as clearing streets near schools. He also urged people to be careful about trees brought down by the heavy/melting snow, saying calls of that nature have been up in recent days.

Share This

3 Replies to "VIDEO: City briefing, with updates including request for you to help clear sidewalks near schools"

  • Mj February 13, 2019 (12:39 pm)
    Reply

    I would expand Mayor Durkins request to all sidewalks, students walking to school need all sidewalks cleared!

  • dunnkld February 13, 2019 (1:20 pm)
    Reply

    I find it curious there has been no announcement about the construction status of the Hwy 99 Dearborn exit ramp. Was it delayed due to the storms? Maybe I missed it, or maybe the snow stories just put it out of everyone’s mind..

    • WSB February 13, 2019 (1:25 pm)
      Reply

      Not a city thing, a state project, but actually I checked on that (as promised in our morning coverage) and am writing a separate story about that and Viaduct demolition shortly. Short version: Snow delay. Probably not open before next week.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.