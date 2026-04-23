DOCK WORK ALERT: Noisy repairs to fix noisy problem at Fauntleroy ferry dock

Washington State Ferries sent this alert for work starting on the dock (trestle) Monday:

A Washington State Ferries maintenance crew will be onsite at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal starting Monday, April 27, to carry out much-needed repairs on the vehicle transfer span (the overwater bridge linking the ferry with the slip).

A transition plate on the span is the source of the noise you’ve been hearing. Unfortunately, the repair itself will be loud. Work hours for the crew will be limited to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. They will not work on the weekend. Work is expected to take about a week.

This is not a safety issue with the transfer span but is a necessary repair. The timing was chosen to minimize disruptions to ferry service during the busy morning and evening commutes. There could be delays during the work as only one lane will be available for vehicle loading and unloading.

Thank you for your patience as we work to fix the cause of the noise.