UPDATE: Stabbing investigation on West Marginal Way SW

6:21 PM: The big police/fire response is for a stabbing in the 4200 block of West Marginal Way SW. According to initial radio communication, the victim is a woman with a stab wound to the hand. She is reported to have told police the attacker is someone she knows, a black man who left the scene headed southbound as a passenger in a “newer-model white van” with no plates, driven by a black woman – he was reported to have short hair, a silver zip-up jacket, and black pants, and the weapon was reported to be a boxcutter. Police are closing briefly closed the northbound lanes – but now they’re describing the scene as the west side of the West Duwamish Trail.

6:43 PM: SFD has closed out the call; a private ambulance was called for the victim, whose injury was not believed to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the attacker.