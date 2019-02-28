Remembering Patty Wamsley, 1931-2019

The family of Patricia “Patty” Wamsley is sharing this remembrance with the community:

Patricia A. Wamsley passed away Saturday, February 16th, at the age of 87.

Patty was born in Winchester, ID in 1931 to Hilliard and Katherine Patton. She grew up near Craigmont, Idaho on the family homestead amongst a large extended family on the Camus Prairie. She attended St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood, Idaho before graduating from Craigmont High School. She went on to attend the University of Idaho and then received her teaching certificate from the Lewiston Normal.

She taught elementary school in Pasco, WA until she married Arnold “Red” Wamsley, also of Craigmont, in 1956. In 1960, Red took a job at The Boeing Company, and they moved to West Seattle, where they raised their family in the Junction area. Once her children were grown, Patty spent some time as a substitute teacher for the Seattle School District, as a page at the High Point and Southwest Branch of the Public Library, and as a volunteer at the Jefferson Elementary School Library.

Patty loved to read and to garden and, until her health prevented it, was a regular at Holy Rosary Church. Later in life, she spent time in Winchester with her childhood companion Mike Mathison, attending Eastern Star and old Time Fiddling events.

Patty leaves behind her children Kathy and David in Burien, Stacie Jo in West Seattle, and a granddaughter, as well as her siblings Mary Jo Ringwood, George Patton, Dwight Patton, and an extended collection of niece and nephews. Patty will be buried in the Craigmont Cemetery during a short graveside ceremony on Tuesday, March 5th, at 11:30 in the morning. A local lunch will follow.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that people consider a donation in her name to The Friends of the Craigmont Community Library at PO Box 191, Craigmont, ID 83523.