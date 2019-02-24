West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: What do you want new 48th/Charlestown park to be?

February 24, 2019 10:49 am
4 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

If you can spare a few minutes between now and 2 pm, you can stop by the Senior Center of West Seattle lobby (4217 SW Oregon, just around the corner from the northeast end of the Farmers’ Market) and help plan the future park at 48th SW and SW Charlestown. The city bought the quarter-acre site [map] almost five years ago and has kept it “landbanked” since then, but now it’s time to turn it into a park. (You’re also invited to comment online, via this survey.) Today’s drop-in event was originally set for two weeks ago but the weather got in the way. Ed Pottharst from Parks (top photo) is there to talk with you. While we were there, several people were there to share their thoughts – and one dog:

You can also check out boards with potential park-design elements.

4 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: What do you want new 48th/Charlestown park to be?"

  • Me February 24, 2019 (11:11 am)
    I’m with Izzy!    Let it be a dog park.  Thanks 

  • LisaM February 24, 2019 (12:08 pm)
    Dog park for sure, its sooo needed

  • Law4all February 24, 2019 (12:15 pm)
     Let’s have a people park! Knowing you live in a city with limited off leash area’s perhaps you shouldn’t have a dog. If you want support FIRST go after the pet owners that don’t follow the law. If all pet owners actually followed the law I’d have a lot more sympathy and would be willing to support more off leash area’s.  

