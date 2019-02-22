West Seattle, Washington

BASKETBALL: West Seattle girls move on to state by beating Meadowdale

February 22, 2019 7:25 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
The West Seattle High School girls are on to the state basketball tournament after they just took a heartstopper regional win over Meadowdale, 41-40. Though the Wildcats controlled the game in the first half, the second half was a tougher slog and they didn’t regain the lead until late. Their next game will be at the Tacoma Dome, 2 pm Wednesday (February 27th) vs. the winner of tomorrow’s Arlington/Prairie game. Photos and details of tonight’s win, coming up.

P.S. The boys’ regional game vs. Eastside Catholic has a new time – 8 pm Saturday (at Issaquah HS).

