BASKETBALL: West Seattle girls move on to state by beating Meadowdale

The West Seattle High School girls are on to the state basketball tournament after they just took a heartstopper regional win over Meadowdale, 41-40. Though the Wildcats controlled the game in the first half, the second half was a tougher slog and they didn’t regain the lead until late. Their next game will be at the Tacoma Dome, 2 pm Wednesday (February 27th) vs. the winner of tomorrow’s Arlington/Prairie game. Photos and details of tonight’s win, coming up.

P.S. The boys’ regional game vs. Eastside Catholic has a new time – 8 pm Saturday (at Issaquah HS).